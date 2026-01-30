'Govt Continuously Attacking Poor': Congress at MGNREGA Bachao Rally in Delhi

Congress leaders and supporters gathered in Delhi to protest the recent replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G).

The demonstration, part of the "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Yatra," called for the repeal of the new law and restoration of the original employment guarantee scheme. The protest follows the passage of the VB-G RAM G Act in Parliament and its subsequent presidential assent in December 2025.