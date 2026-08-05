Complainant Withdraws FIR Against Noida Teen Over PM Modi Remarks

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A complaint filed against a 15-year-old girl from Noida for allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar has been withdrawn. The complaint, initially registered as a Zero FIR by Noida Police and later transferred to Delhi Police, will not be pursued further. The girl had apologised publicly, and her family reported facing harassment following the incident.
According to The Indian Express, Supreme Court advocate Smriti Singh Chandel, who filed the complaint, stated her intention was to make the students realise their mistake, not to have them arrested. Chandel confirmed that after the girl’s apology and the Prime Minister’s forgiveness, she requested the police to cancel the case.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Zero FIR was registered on 29 July under sections related to insult, public mischief, and defamation. The complainant clarified that the FIR initially named eight girls, with the Noida teen being the first among them. The decision to withdraw was made after the Prime Minister forgave the students.
In the video apology, the girl expressed remorse, stating, “I am so ashamed of saying those things that I am not even able to raise my eyes. I apologise to the whole nation for it.” Her mother told the media that the family had to leave their Noida home due to repeated visits from police and others, and appealed for the harassment to stop as detailed in coverage.
Chandel emphasised that the case was only a Zero FIR, which allows a complaint to be registered at any police station regardless of jurisdiction, and that she had informed the police of her decision to withdraw. The Delhi Police confirmed that no regular FIR had been registered and that legal opinion was being sought on the matter as subsequent reporting indicated.
“Now that I have asked the police to withdraw my complaint, they should not take any action against the girl. Besides, it is only a Zero FIR,” Chandel said.
At the start of the investigation, the girl’s age was recorded as 21 in the FIR, but her mother clarified she was 15. The family’s situation was further complicated by the loss of the girl’s father in 2019, with her mother raising her alone. The mother stated, “How can we continue living there when people and the police keep coming to our house?” as per the report.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.