CM Vijay Revokes Astrologer’s OSD Appointment Amid Opposition Outcry

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay revoked the appointment of astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on 13 May 2026. The decision to appoint his personal astrologer followed widespread criticism from opposition parties, legal challenges, and concerns raised within the Assembly regarding the propriety and legality of appointing an astrologer to a key government advisory role.
According to Scroll, the removal came hours after a plea was filed in the Madras High Court challenging Vettrivel’s appointment. The petition argued that the appointment was made without a transparent recruitment process, lacked a public notification, and violated constitutional provisions guaranteeing equality in public employment.
As reported by Deccan Herald, opposition parties and some of Vijay’s own allies questioned the rationale behind appointing an astrologer to a public post. Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil publicly shared the appointment letter and asked, “Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position? Can anyone explain?”
As highlighted by Bar and Bench, the legal petition sought a writ of quo warranto, questioning the authority under which Vettrivel held the OSD post. The plea contended that the appointment was a reward for Vettrivel’s astrological predictions about TVK’s electoral success and was “highly illegal, without the authority of law, unconstitutional.”
During the Assembly session, The Hindu noted that several MLAs, including those from the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, objected to the appointment. VCK member Vanni Arasu demanded legislation against superstitions such as astrology, while Thamimun Ansari stated, “Astrology can’t be a part of the government. It’s unacceptable.”
“The appointment has been made as a reward for his astrological contribution, which is highly illegal, without the authority of law, unconstitutional,” the legal petition stated.
Political reactions intensified after DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised the move, stating in his remarks that “all an astrologer can do is make predictions.” He further argued that such appointments undermine the principles of governance and scientific temper.
Assembly debates and public statements during the floor test reflected concerns from both opposition and alliance partners. Chief Minister Vijay responded by assuring the House that his administration would remain secular and that he would “rethink” decisions that had drawn criticism.
Legal scrutiny increased as court proceedings advanced, with the Madras High Court allowing the petitioner to file a formal plea and scheduling a hearing for the following day. The petition specifically challenged the government order appointing Vettrivel and argued that the post required proper creation, budget allocation, and a defined recruitment process.
“The post required lawful creation, sanction, budgetary allocation, scale of pay, eligibility criteria and a prescribed method of recruitment,” the plea contended.
Political fallout continued as further criticism emerged from both opposition and within the ruling coalition. The swift revocation of Vettrivel’s appointment was seen as a response to mounting legal and political pressure.
In the wake of these developments, subsequent Assembly proceedings focused on the government’s commitment to secularism and adherence to constitutional norms, with Chief Minister Vijay reiterating that his government would function “with the speed of a horse and not indulge in horse trading.”
“This government will function with the speed of a horse and not indulge in horse trading,” Chief Minister Vijay stated in the Assembly.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.