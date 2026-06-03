Cockroach Janta Party Holds First Press Conference in Delhi Before Protest

The press conference also highlighted the involvement of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who expressed support for the protest. Wangchuk stated, “I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India.” This statement was shared on social media and referenced by the party during the event.