Govt Explores Amending Women's Reservation Bill, Delink Quota From Delimitation

Section 5 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, currently stipulates that women’s reservation will only take effect after the first Census conducted following the Act’s commencement and the subsequent delimitation exercise. The Union Cabinet had previously scheduled the Census in two phases, with population enumeration set for February 2027, but the timeline for delimitation remains unclear as coverage revealed.