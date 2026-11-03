'Incompatible With Secular Character': Centre Plans Krishi Bhawan Mosque Removal

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The Central Government has informed the Delhi High Court that the Qadeemi Masjid, located within the Krishi Bhawan compound in New Delhi, is to be removed to facilitate the redevelopment of the Common Central Secretariat buildings under the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan. The mosque, which stands on government land, has been under permissive possession since 1940. The government asserts that the land is required for a public project of national importance and that the presence of a permanent religious structure is incompatible with the secular character of government property.
According to Live Law, the Centre’s status report, filed through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), states that the mosque is situated at Plot No. 120, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, and that the land vests in the Government of India. The report emphasises that the Central Secretariat complex is dedicated exclusively to governmental, administrative, and public service functions, and that the establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure within such premises is impermissible.
As reported by The Indian Express, the government’s submission marks the first clear acknowledgment that the mosque is set to be removed as part of the redevelopment plan. The Delhi High Court, presided over by Justice Anish Dayal, has sought clarification on whether there are rules that bar religious structures within government complexes and whether alternate spaces for prayer are to be provided for any faith.
The caretaking committee of the Qadeemi Masjid had approached the court in September, expressing apprehension about demolition after a tender was floated for the construction of new secretariat buildings. The committee’s plea seeks to restrain authorities from demolishing or removing the mosque, or alternatively, to provide a reasonable and proximate alternative prayer facility if retention at the current location is unavoidable. Further details indicate that the government maintains it cannot be compelled to allot or set apart any separate space for the mosque within the Krishi Bhawan compound or the Central Secretariat complex.
The government’s position is that no fundamental right under Article 25 of the Constitution is infringed by the proposed removal, as there is no right to insist upon worship at a particular place on government land held under a permissive arrangement. The Centre has also pointed out that Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj, located near India Gate and within a two-kilometre radius of Krishi Bhawan, is fully functional and can serve as a proximate prayer facility for individuals seeking one nearby as coverage revealed.
“The establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure, or a demand for one, within the confines of a central government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of Government property,” the Centre’s status report stated.
The Delhi High Court has granted time to the mosque’s committee to respond to the government’s submission, with the next hearing scheduled for 23 November. The court has also requested clarification on the legal framework governing religious structures in government premises, seeking to understand the broader implications of the Centre’s stance as analysis showed.
Following Independence, the Qadeemi Masjid has served as a place of prayer for employees of Krishi Bhawan and neighbouring government offices. The caretaking committee argues that the mosque has become an established prayer facility for those required to remain at their workplaces during working hours. However, the government reiterates that reserving any portion of the project site for a religious structure would be inconsistent with the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.