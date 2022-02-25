Central Sec Service Officials Assemble at North Block Against Delayed Promotions

According to the CSS Forum, an association of Central government officers, there are 6,210 officers in the rank of section officer, Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Director and Joint Secretaries while a total of 1,839 posts are lying vacant in these officers' groups.

Considered as the backbone of the Central government offices as most of the files, documents, and orders are processed by these officers, they further said that the promotions have been stuck on the pretext of pending court cases.

However, with the aim to ease the crisis, the DoPT promoted 2,770 officials on an ad hoc basis recently as out of 4,400 officers, more than 60 percent have been working on ad hoc promotions.

The CSS officials also said that 1,800 vacancies need to be filled through promotions immediately.