Bumble Shuts Offices, Gives ‘Burnt-Out’ Staff a Week’s Paid Break

"Whitney Wolfe Herd gave all 700ish of us a paid week off, having correctly intuited our collective burnout. In the US especially, where vacation days are notoriously scarce, it feels like a big deal," Clare O'Connor, Head of Editorial Content at Bumble shared in a tweet on Monday, 21 June.

The pandemic has been extremely busy for the firm as it debuted on the stock market in February, and had rapid growth in user numbers.