Bumble Partners With Safecity To Help Women Fight Digital Abuse

As much as the internet is an empowering medium, it can also be a breeding ground for trolls, bullies and body-shamers. A recent nationwide survey by dating app Bumble found that 83 percent Indian women have faced online harassment of some kind. Furthermore, 1 in 3 women experience it on a weekly basis. 70 percent women said that cyberbullying had gone up ever since the lockdown was announced in 2020.

As part of its mission to create a safer, kinder and more respectful internet, Bumble has launched a new initiative called ‘Stand For Safety’. The app is partnering with Safecity, Red Dot Foundation's flagship project that works towards digital awareness, women's safety and equal rights, to release a safety guide aimed at empowering Indian women to identify, prevent and fight digital abuse. Bumble is committed to standing up against hate, aggression, bullying or any other form of harassment.

Speaking about the initiative, Priti Joshi, VP of Global Strategy & Operations at Bumble, said, “Through Bumble’s Stands for Safety initiative, we hope to equip and empower women in India with crucial information to understand and recognise, prevent and fight digital abuse. We are happy to collaborate with Safecity who has been doing incredible work on creating safer spaces for women worldwide.”