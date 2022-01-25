Budget Session: Parliament to Function in Two Shifts Owing to COVID-19 Situation

As per the schedule, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses at 11 am on 31 January.



"During the sittings from 31.1.2022 to 11.2.2022, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries will be used for sitting of members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said a bulletin.



The bulletin said that members should arrive at the Parliament by 10:30 am on 31 January in order to obviate any inconvenience.