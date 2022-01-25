Budget Session: Parliament to Function in Two Shifts Owing to COVID-19 Situation

The Parliament will function in two shifts during the Budget Session from February under which the Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm, owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
(Image: The Quint/ Kamran Akhter)
The Parliament will function in two shifts during the Budget Session from February, under which the Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm, owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
All COVID-19 protocols will be in place in the Parliament to prevent the outbreak of the disease.
As per the schedule, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses at 11 am on 31 January.
"During the sittings from 31.1.2022 to 11.2.2022, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers and their galleries will be used for sitting of members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said a bulletin.
The bulletin said that members should arrive at the Parliament by 10:30 am on 31 January in order to obviate any inconvenience.
On Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19.
The Secretary Generals of both the Houses have been instructed to suggest measures for the safe conduct of the upcoming Budget Session.
Sources said that over 700 Parliament staff have tested positive for COVID-19 till now during random testing.