Broad Peak Avalanche Rescue Paused After Three Bodies Recovered

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An avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on 31 July 2026, impacting an international team of mountaineers. Ten climbers were caught in the avalanche at an altitude of approximately 7,000 metres. Three bodies were recovered, while seven climbers, including renowned Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja, remain missing. Rescue operations were temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions, with efforts expected to resume as conditions permit.
According to The Indian Express, the three deceased climbers were identified as Sarah Mallory from the United States, Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy from Oman, and Pur Bahadur Gurung from Nepal. The search and rescue mission, led by Sarbaz Khan and coordinated by the Commissioner of the Baltistan Division, was halted on Friday due to poor weather, with plans to resume when conditions improve.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Sarah Mallory Geis was an experienced climber from Texas, making her first attempt on Broad Peak. The avalanche occurred while the team was ascending at around 6,660 metres, and contact with the group was lost shortly after a routine communication with their tour operator.
Rescue teams recovered three bodies and transported them to a hospital, while the search for the remaining missing climbers, including Nirmal Purja, continued under challenging weather conditions. The Gilgit-Baltistan regional government confirmed the identities of the deceased and noted that the group included climbers from Nepal, Oman, the United States, Pakistan, and China.
The expedition was led by Nirmal Purja, a Nepal-born former British Army soldier known for climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks in a record 189 days in 2019. Background information indicated that Purja, also known as Nims Dai, was leading a diverse team, including five Nepali climbers, an Omani, an American, a Pakistani, a Chinese climber, and another foreign national.
"The team has been out of communication since Thursday," stated Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, as cited in multiple reports.
Efforts to locate the missing climbers have been hampered by severe weather, with army helicopters and ground teams involved in the operation. Coverage revealed that the last tracked location of the climbers was at 6,600 metres, with a rapid descent recorded, consistent with the avalanche event.
Broad Peak, at 8,047 metres, is the world’s 12th-highest mountain and is known for its challenging terrain and unpredictable weather. Reporting indicated that Nirmal Purja’s family, including his wife Suchi Purja, have chosen to keep their personal details private during this period of uncertainty.
International authorities, including the Chinese foreign ministry, have stated their willingness to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts. The incident has drawn attention to the increasing risks faced by climbers in the Karakoram range, with climate change cited as a contributing factor to the frequency and severity of avalanches as details emerged.
"Avalanches are common during climbing expeditions and so are the accidents," noted Karrar Haidri, highlighting the inherent dangers of high-altitude mountaineering.
Efforts to resume the search are ongoing, with authorities monitoring weather conditions closely. Analysis showed that the region remains under scrutiny due to both the mountaineering tragedy and ongoing political unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.