Ran a Fruit Shop: What We Know of Father-Son Duo Who Attacked Bondi Beach

On 14 December 2025, a mass shooting occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Jewish celebration, resulting in the deaths of 15 individuals and injuries to nearly 30 others. The attackers have been identified as Sajid Akram, aged 50, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, according to police reports. Sajid was killed at the scene, while Naveed is currently in critical condition at a hospital under police guard as reported by Deccan Herald.



The shooting, described as the worst gun violence in Australia in 30 years, targeted a gathering of approximately 1,000 people celebrating Hanukkah. Witnesses reported that the attack lasted about 10 minutes, creating panic among attendees who fled the beach according to another report from Deccan Herald.