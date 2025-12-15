Ran a Fruit Shop: What We Know of Father-Son Duo Who Attacked Bondi Beach

advertisement
On 14 December 2025, a mass shooting occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Jewish celebration, resulting in the deaths of 15 individuals and injuries to nearly 30 others. The attackers have been identified as Sajid Akram, aged 50, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, according to police reports. Sajid was killed at the scene, while Naveed is currently in critical condition at a hospital under police guard as reported by Deccan Herald.
The shooting, described as the worst gun violence in Australia in 30 years, targeted a gathering of approximately 1,000 people celebrating Hanukkah. Witnesses reported that the attack lasted about 10 minutes, creating panic among attendees who fled the beach according to another report from Deccan Herald.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, calling it "an act of pure evil" and emphasised the need to combat anti-Semitism in Australia the publication further reported.
The attack has drawn international condemnation, with leaders from various countries expressing solidarity with the victims and the Jewish community. US President Donald Trump referred to the incident as a "terrible attack" and highlighted the need for unity against such acts of violence the report noted.
In the aftermath of the shooting, the Australian community has rallied to support the victims and their families. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist those affected, raising significant funds within hours of the incident as stated in the report.
Australian community leaders are calling for increased vigilance and support for the Jewish community in the wake of this tragedy the report added. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on understanding the motivations behind the attack and ensuring the safety of all communities in Australia.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.