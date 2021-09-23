Three Dead, Four Injured in Powerful Blast at a Godown in Bengaluru

Close on the heels of a fire tragedy in an apartment in which two elderly women were burnt alive on Wednesday, in another incident three people died and four others were severely injured in a suspected blast on Thursday, 23 September, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



According to police, the incident took place at a godown in New Tharagupet near Royan Circle in Chamarajpet locality in the heart of the city. The bodies of the victims were thrown away from the godown to the roads due to the impact of the blast. As many as 10 two wheelers and a truck were damaged in the explosion.



The deceased are identified as Muralidhar, Aslam and Fayaz, according to police sources.