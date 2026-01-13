BJP Loses Bypoll in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Short of Majority by 1 Seat

advertisement
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the crucial bypoll in the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, resulting in the party falling short of a simple majority in the 101-member council. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of an Independent candidate before the main local body elections. The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate KH Sudheer Khan won the seat, while the BJP candidate finished third.
According to Hindustan Times, the UDF candidate secured 2,902 votes, defeating the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, who received 2,819 votes.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the BJP had recently celebrated its historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, marking the first time the party had secured power in the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had described the party’s local body victories as a stepping stone towards forming a government in Kerala, outlining a three-point agenda focused on development, safety, and protection of faith.
Coverage revealed that the BJP’s position in the corporation is now dependent on the support of Independent councillor P Radhakrishnan. The UDF’s win in Vizhinjam increased its tally to 20 seats, while the LDF remains at 29. The BJP’s loss in this bypoll has altered the balance of power in the council.
The bypoll outcome is also a setback for the CPI(M)-led LDF, which previously held the Vizhinjam ward. Reporting indicated that the LDF’s seat count remains unchanged, and the UDF has doubled its representation compared to the 2015 elections. The BJP, despite its earlier gains, must now rely on alliances to maintain influence in the corporation.
“The result means that the BJP, which has 50 members in the 101-member council, will have to depend on the support of Independent councillor P Radhakrishnan to enjoy a majority in the corporation. The magic figure for a simple majority is 51.”
The BJP’s vote share in Kerala has been increasing over recent elections, with Amit Shah projecting further growth in the coming years. The party’s local body performance was seen as a foundation for its ambitions in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Other local body bypolls in Kerala saw mixed results, with the LDF and UDF each winning one additional ward elsewhere in the state. As details emerged, the overall power dynamics in these panchayats remained largely unchanged, with the UDF maintaining control in both Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.
In response to the results, BJP leaders have reiterated their commitment to expanding the party’s base in Kerala. Further statements from party leadership emphasised the importance of continued grassroots mobilisation and strategic alliances to achieve future electoral success.
Despite the setback in the Vizhinjam bypoll, the BJP’s leadership has signalled that it will intensify efforts to consolidate its position in Kerala’s political landscape. Election data indicates that the party’s performance in urban and rural areas will be closely watched in the lead-up to the next round of state elections.
