Expelled Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

According to Hindustan Times, Mamkootathil was taken into custody from a hotel in Palakkad around 1 am and subsequently shifted to a police camp in Pathanamthitta. The complainant, who gave her statement via video conference, alleged that Mamkootathil raped her after promising marriage, later forced her to undergo an abortion, and took money from her on several occasions. The Special Investigation Team, already probing two similar cases, is now investigating the latest complaint as well.