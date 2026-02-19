Bill Gates To Skip Keynote Address at Delhi AI Impact Summit

advertisement
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chair of the Gates Foundation, will not deliver the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The Gates Foundation confirmed that Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, will represent the organisation at the event. The decision was made to ensure the summit’s focus remains on its key priorities. The Foundation reiterated its ongoing commitment to health and development initiatives in India.
According to Deccan Herald, the Gates Foundation announced on Thursday that Bill Gates would not be delivering the keynote address at the AI Impact Summit.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the official statement from the Gates Foundation clarified that the decision was made after careful consideration. The Foundation explained that the move was intended to keep the summit’s attention on its main objectives, and confirmed that Ankur Vora would address the gathering in place of Bill Gates.
Further details emerged during live updates of the summit, which highlighted the participation of other prominent speakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The summit’s agenda remained unchanged despite Gates’ absence, with the Foundation’s representation maintained through Ankur Vora.
"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address. The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit," the Foundation stated.
Coverage revealed that the summit featured keynote presentations from global technology leaders, including Sam Altman and Dennis Hassabis, alongside Indian and international dignitaries. The event was positioned as India’s flagship AI gathering, drawing significant attention from the technology sector and government officials.
Additional context was provided regarding the summit’s schedule, which included addresses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders. The summit’s plenary session was closed to the public for security reasons, with the expo reopening the following day for broader attendance.
Analysis showed that the Gates Foundation continues to face scrutiny in India, with recent calls from political figures to review its partnerships. However, the Foundation’s statement regarding the AI Impact Summit focused solely on its representation and ongoing work in the country.
