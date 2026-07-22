Police Use Tear Gas, Lathis to Disperse Protesting Students in Bihar

On 22 July 2026, Patna witnessed violent clashes as police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and lathi-charge to disperse student protesters at JP Golambar.

The demonstration, led by the All India Students Association, was in response to recent examination paper leaks and alleged corruption in the education system.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and expressed solidarity with ongoing student agitations in Delhi. Despite repeated police warnings, sections of the crowd attempted to breach barricades, resulting in forceful police action.