In Bihar, Detergent In Place of Salt In Mid-Day Meal, 34 Hospitalised

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On 18 August 2026, thirty-four students from a government school in Noorsarai block, Nalanda district, Bihar, were hospitalised after consuming a mid-day meal in which detergent was mistakenly added instead of salt. The affected children, comprising both boys and girls, were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for treatment. All students were declared out of danger after medical intervention, and authorities initiated an investigation into the incident.
According to The Indian Express, the incident occurred at Middle School, Parasi, when a cook inadvertently used detergent powder in place of salt after a student requested extra salt. The meal, consisting of rice and soybean-potato curry, was supplied by an NGO through a centralised kitchen. The school headmaster stated that the mistake was discovered after several students complained of throat and stomach pain.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the containers of salt and detergent were reportedly stored together in the kitchen, leading to the confusion. After consuming the meal, students began experiencing symptoms such as dizziness and vomiting. Initial first aid was provided at the school before the children were transferred to the hospital for further care.
Coverage revealed that the school serves meals in multiple sittings, and the error was first noticed when the granddaughter of the cook received the detergent-laced food. Other students who requested extra salt were also served the same, resulting in a cluster of cases. The district administration confirmed that all affected children were stable after treatment and that no adverse long-term health effects were detected at the time of assessment.
"During the second sitting, a student, identified as the granddaughter of a school cook, reportedly asked for additional salt. The cook allegedly picked up detergent powder instead of salt by mistake and added it to the girl's food," the headmaster stated, as cited in official accounts.
Officials responded quickly following reports of the incident, with Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar visiting the hospital to oversee the children's care. The minister directed medical staff to ensure proper treatment and assured that a detailed inquiry would be conducted to determine how the lapse occurred in the preparation and serving of the meal.
The district administration noted that the meal was supplied by Ekta Shakti Foundation, which provides mid-day meals to approximately 23,000 children across 206 schools in the region. Analysis showed that two cooks and two teachers had consumed the meal before it was served to students, but only those who received the detergent by mistake were affected. Samples of the meal have been collected for examination as part of the ongoing investigation.
"The district administration said doctors found all the children healthy and out of danger, with no adverse health effects detected at the time of assessment," officials confirmed.
At the end of the day, as details emerged, no First Information Report (FIR) or formal complaint had been registered regarding the incident. Education department and local administration officials visited the hospital and the school to monitor the situation and review safety protocols for food storage and preparation.
Further steps are being taken to ensure accountability and prevent recurrence, with authorities emphasising the importance of strict supervision and clear separation of food ingredients from non-edible substances in school kitchens.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.