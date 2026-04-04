Jaipur: Hundreds Fall Sick After Sewage Allegedly Mixed With Drinking Water

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Hundreds of residents in the Sushilpura area of Jaipur have fallen ill in recent days after sewage water reportedly mixed with the drinking water supply in Ward 45. Symptoms reported by affected individuals include vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, weakness, and stomach ache. Many families have had to rely on water tankers or purchase bottled water due to the contamination. The incident follows a similar crisis that occurred in Indore earlier this year.
According to The Indian Express, local residents described a pattern of illness affecting multiple members within households. Pooran Mal Kumawat, a resident, reported that both he and his wife suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting, requiring medical intervention. Other residents, such as Hari Yadav and Bablu Mehra, also experienced stomach-related symptoms, with some seeking treatment at local clinics.
Medical professionals in the area have confirmed a significant increase in patients presenting with gastrointestinal complaints. Health officials stated that over 150 patients, including children and adults, sought care for vomiting and diarrhoea within a three-day period. Dr Anil Mehta, in charge at the local government dispensary, reported that primary care packets containing oral rehydration salts and zinc tablets were distributed to affected households.
Local accounts indicate that the contamination may have been caused by damage to water pipelines during ongoing road construction. Residents explained that a drinking water pipeline was compromised, allowing sewage from an overflowing drain to enter the supply. Ratan Yadav, a local, attributed the crisis to this infrastructure damage, which led to the mixing of sewage and potable water.
"Road construction work is going on in the area, and the drinking water pipeline was damaged during the process, leading to sewage water entering the pipeline from an overflowing drain," a resident stated.
Political representatives have responded to public anger over the situation. A viral video showed local BJP MLA Gopal Sharma being offered a glass of contaminated water by residents. Sharma has since visited the locality multiple times, assuring residents that efforts are underway to restore clean water and that the Public Health Engineering Department has been instructed to resolve the issue promptly.
Medical shops in the area have also reported a surge in demand for medicines to treat stomach ailments. Chemists confirmed that a majority of customers in recent days have sought remedies for symptoms consistent with waterborne illness, with some families experiencing multiple cases of sickness.
Former Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas alleged that the crisis resulted from the demolition of a road and subsequent damage to water and sewer lines, which he attributed to administrative negligence. He warned that protests would be organised if the issue was not resolved swiftly, criticising the handling of public infrastructure and the resulting health risks to residents.
"In the process, the sewerage and water lines got damaged, as a result of which dirty water is coming through the taps, and children have fallen sick," Khachariyawas stated.
Efforts to address the crisis include the deployment of medical teams and the distribution of essential supplies. Officials indicated that the government and administration are working to find a permanent solution, with ongoing monitoring and intervention in the affected locality.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.