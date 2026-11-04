'No Apraadh, Only Crimes in Bihar' Says CM Samrat Choudhary

According to The Indian Express, Samrat Choudhary said, “Hamare yahan koi apraadh nahi hai. Apraadh ka concept hi khatam ho chuka hai. Crime ho sakte hain, lekin apraadh nahi, koi apraadhi nahi hai,” which translates to, “There is no crime in Bihar. The concept of crime has been eliminated. There may be a crime, but there is no ‘apraadh’. There are no criminals.” The statement was made at an event organised by the National Highways Authority of India.