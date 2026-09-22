Bihar JD(U) President Calls Teen Molestation Case ‘Isolated Incident’

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On 19 September 2026, two Class 10 students, a girl and a boy, were assaulted and harassed by a group of men in Jamui district, Bihar, while returning from coaching classes. The incident was captured on video, which later went viral on social media, prompting swift police action and widespread public outrage. Three suspects were arrested, and a Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the case.
According to Hindustan Times, Janata Dal (United) state president Umesh Kushwaha described the Jamui incident as an “isolated” or “minor” occurrence, asserting that the administration had taken prompt action and contrasting the current situation with law and order conditions before 2005. His remarks triggered significant criticism from opposition leaders, who called the incident a “blot” on the state.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the two teenagers had gone to the outskirts of Jamui to take photographs after their tuition. They were waylaid by a group of seven or eight young men, who then assaulted the boy and molested the girl. The police responded after videos of the incident spread widely online, leading to the identification and apprehension of three accused, all believed to be minors.
Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, condemned the minister’s remarks and the state government’s handling of the case. Reporting indicated that Yadav described the incident as “shameful” and criticised the administration for allegedly attempting to suppress such cases rather than ensuring justice for victims.
Police officials stated that the victims initially did not inform their families due to fear and threats from the perpetrators. Coverage revealed that the police took suo motu cognisance after the video went viral, traced the victims, and registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
“When such ‘isolated/minor’ incidents happen, our administration takes quick action. But one should recall what was the state of affairs in law and order front before 2005 when people used to live under fear and nobody used to venture out,” Kushwaha said, as quoted in the coverage.
The National Commission for Women and the Bihar State Commission for Women both took suo motu cognisance of the incident. Further updates confirmed that FIRs were registered against 120 social media accounts for revealing the minor victim’s identity and circulating the video, with authorities warning that such actions are punishable under the POCSO Act, IT Act, and Juvenile Justice Code.
Political leaders across parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanded strict action against the accused and questioned the safety of women in Bihar. Analysis showed that the incident has intensified scrutiny of the state government’s approach to women’s safety and law enforcement.
“Any compromise on the dignity, safety, and privacy of women is unacceptable at any level,” the National Commission for Women stated, demanding immediate legal action and support for the victims.
Police investigations are ongoing, with efforts to apprehend all individuals involved and to remove the objectionable video from online platforms. As details emerged, the case has become a focal point for debates on law and order, administrative accountability, and the broader issue of gender-based violence in Bihar.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.