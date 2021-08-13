Bharat Biotech's COVID Nasal Vaccine Gets Nod For Phase 2/3 Trials

Previously, the vaccine was found to be safe, immunogenic, and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies. The vaccine was able to elicit high level of neutralising antibodies in animal studies.

The regulatory approval has been received for conducting "Phase 2 randomised, multi-centric, clinical trial of heterologous prime-boost combination of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of BBV152 (Covaxin) with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine) in healthy volunteers.