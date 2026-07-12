Bengaluru Delivery Agent Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment

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A Flipkart delivery agent was arrested in Bengaluru after allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s apartment, ignoring her repeated refusals, and exposing himself to her. The incident occurred when the woman was alone at home. She had denied the agent’s request to use her washroom, but he entered her flat without permission, leading to a police complaint and subsequent arrest.
According to Deccan Herald, the accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath, arrived to deliver a parcel and asked to use the washroom. The woman, who was alone, refused multiple times and suggested he approach her male neighbours if it was an emergency. Despite her refusals, the agent removed his slippers and entered her home without consent.
As reported by The Indian Express, after using the washroom, the delivery agent exposed himself to the woman. She described feeling shocked, violated, and unsafe in her own home. The woman kept her phone camera on and left the main door open, preparing to flee if necessary. She later shared a video of the incident on social media, which led to widespread attention and outrage.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the woman followed the suspect to the lift after confronting him and informed him she would file a police complaint. The suspect then fled via the stairs. The Marathahalli police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sexual harassment, insulting the modesty of a woman, and criminal trespass.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the accused was arrested following the survivor’s formal complaint. The woman’s social media post questioned the adequacy of background verification for delivery personnel and stated that the incident had left her traumatised. Police are continuing their investigation and have collected video evidence as part of the case.
"When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, 'NO!' That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home," the survivor stated in her account.
As reported by The News Minute, the accused was charged under Sections 75, 79, and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident came to light after the survivor’s social media post and video gained traction, prompting police to act swiftly and arrest the delivery agent.
Police responded to the viral post by seeking further details from the woman and initiating legal action. Flipkart stated that it had terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved and was fully cooperating with authorities. The company reiterated its commitment to customer safety and announced a review of its safety processes.
The survivor’s account and the incident have reignited concerns about women’s safety in urban areas, particularly regarding the background verification and accountability of delivery personnel. Further investigation is ongoing, with police examining all available evidence, including video footage and the survivor’s statement.
"I was terrified. Fearing for my safety, I kept my phone camera on, left my main door open, and stood near the entrance because I was afraid that if anything happened, I could run outside for help. Every day we hear about rape crimes against women," the survivor wrote.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.