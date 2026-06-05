Bengal: SIR Shadow on Ration Cards, Govt Starts Verification Drive

The West Bengal government has initiated a verification process for beneficiaries of the Annapurna Yojana, a scheme providing monthly financial assistance to women. The new eligibility criteria require applicants to undergo verification linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as well as checks on the vaccination and educational status of their children. Women whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls during SIR, or whose children are unvaccinated or attend unrecognised madrassas, are now ineligible for the scheme.