Haryana's SIR drive: Badshahpur In Gurugram Lags Behind

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Badshahpur in Gurugram has recorded the lowest performance in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with officials reporting significant delays in form digitisation and verification. The enumeration process, which involves door-to-door visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), has faced challenges in both data collection and public participation, resulting in the area lagging behind other regions in the district.
According to The Indian Express, the SIR process in Delhi has also encountered slow progress, with only 15% of forms digitised so far. However, in Gurugram’s Badshahpur, the situation is more acute, as local officials have cited a combination of low resident availability and administrative hurdles as primary reasons for the delay.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Mumbai’s SIR registrations have reached only 12%, largely due to missing records and confusion over address changes. In comparison, Badshahpur’s performance is further hampered by a lack of public awareness and difficulties in accessing required documentation, according to local election officials.
Challenges in Badshahpur include residents’ reluctance to provide supporting documents and the high workload faced by BLOs, who are responsible for mapping a large number of electors within a limited timeframe as coverage revealed. The enumeration process has been extended in several states, but Badshahpur’s progress remains notably slow.
“Unavailability of voters and the heavy workload on BLOs are the main reasons behind the slow pace of work in Badshahpur,” a senior official stated.
In other regions, such as Hyderabad, nearly 25% of voters have been marked as Absent, Shifted, or Dead (ASD) during the SIR process, reflecting similar verification challenges following reports. However, Badshahpur’s digitisation rate remains among the lowest, with officials expressing concern over meeting revised deadlines.
Efforts to improve SIR performance in Badshahpur include increased outreach and weekend verification drives, but the area continues to trail behind other districts in Haryana as analysis showed. The Election Commission has urged eligible citizens to participate actively to ensure accurate electoral rolls.
“We are working late into the night to complete SIR tasks, but the volume of forms and verification required is overwhelming,” a BLO from Badshahpur commented.
Administrative officials have acknowledged the need for additional support and resources to address the backlog in Badshahpur, especially as the final publication of electoral rolls approaches as details emerged. The situation is being closely monitored to ensure compliance with the revised SIR schedule.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.