Arvind Kejriwal Initiates Signature Campaign On Ram Temple Donation Case

Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, announced a nationwide signature campaign on 12 July 2026, calling for strict action against those allegedly involved in the theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made during a Sundarkand recitation event in Delhi’s Rohini, attended by Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and party leader Manish Sisodia. The campaign aims to mobilise public support for accountability in the ongoing donation controversy.