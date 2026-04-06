Liquor Policy Case: Kejriwal To Argue in Person Before Delhi HC Today

Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, may appear in person before the Delhi High Court on 6 April 2026. He argued a recusal plea seeking the withdrawal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s appeal against a trial court order that had discharged him and 22 others in the alleged excise policy case. The matter concerns the challenge to the trial court’s acquittal of Kejriwal and others in a case related to the Delhi government’s liquor policy.