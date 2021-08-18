VP Amrullah Saleh Declares Himself Afghanistan's 'Caretaker President'

First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.
(Photo: Instagram/@amrollah.saleh)
Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday, 17 August, announced that he is in the country and is the "legitimate caretaker President".
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, 15 August, amid the Taliban advance, while his whereabouts remain unknown. There were reports that Saleh had also fled with Ghani. However, Saleh clarified through a tweet that he is inside Afghanistan.
"In my soil. With the people. For a cause and purpose. With solid belief in righteousness. Opposing Pak backed oppression and brutal dictatorship is our legitimacy (sic)," Saleh had tweeted earlier.
Showing disappointment with the US, Saleh said, "It is futile to argue with POTUS on Afghanistan now. Let him digest it."
He added that Afghans must prove that Afghanistan isn't like Vietnam and "the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong".
Taking an absolute stand, Saleh ended his tweet, saying, "Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE. (sic)"
On Sunday, when Kabul fell to the Taliban, Saleh had tweeted:
