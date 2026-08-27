Amid BPSC Exam Protests, 6 Year-Old Briefly Detained In Bihar's Patna

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A six-year-old boy was briefly detained by police during student protests in Patna, Bihar, on 25 August 2026. The protests, led by job aspirants and students, were focused on demands related to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations. The child was later released and handed over to his parents. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions as demonstrators clashed with police, resulting in several detentions and injuries.
According to Hindustan Times, the boy, identified as Aditya, became the centre of attention for his outspoken remarks during the protest. Dressed in casual attire, he participated in the demonstration and was later taken to a police station, where officers advised his parents to be more cautious about his whereabouts during such events.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, social media posts circulated claims that the child had been arrested for his involvement in the protest. However, police clarified that he was taken to the station for his own safety and subsequently released to his mother, who works as a domestic worker. Authorities stated that the parents were advised to ensure the child’s safety during periods of unrest.
Coverage revealed that the protests escalated as students, primarily aspirants for upcoming teachers’ recruitment exams, marched from Gandhi Maidan towards the Chief Minister’s residence. Police deployed water cannons and resorted to baton charges after protesters breached barricades and allegedly threw stones, resulting in injuries to both demonstrators and police personnel.
During the protest, Aditya reportedly told journalists, “Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary should resign and action should be taken against those who ordered the lathi-charge.” The boy’s remarks drew significant attention from both the crowd and the media, with some protesters chanting slogans as he was released.
Police maintained that the child’s presence at the protest was a matter of concern for his safety. Reporting indicated that officers advised the parents, both daily wage workers, to prevent their son from being present in potentially dangerous situations.
Student groups, including the Students’ Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India, were among those leading the march. Analysis showed that the primary demand was for a single-stage written examination for teacher recruitment, rather than the current two-stage process. Protesters also called for the cancellation of a previous BPSC exam, alleging irregularities.
Political leaders responded to the incident, with Rahul Gandhi criticising the Bihar government’s handling of the protests. Further details highlighted his statement that the government was using police action to evade accountability rather than addressing students’ concerns about examination transparency and alleged paper leaks.
Authorities confirmed that the six-year-old was not formally arrested and that his release to his parents was immediate. As details emerged, the incident continued to draw public attention, with many expressing concern over the presence of minors at large-scale protests and the broader issues surrounding recruitment examinations in Bihar.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.