Politics Peaks Over Demolition of Ustad Bismillah Khan's Varanasi Home

Mohammad Sibtain, Bismillah Khan’s grandson, stated that the 90-year-old structure was extremely dilapidated and that the demolition was carried out with the full consent of the family. He emphasised that the family received complete support from the administration and that there was no political interference. Sibtain also clarified that a museum dedicated to Bismillah Khan’s legacy would be established on the first floor of the newly reconstructed building as details emerged.