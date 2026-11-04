BMC Launches Massive Demolition Drive After SC Freezes Commissioners' Salary

Litigation over the Borivali plot dates back to 1986, with the Supreme Court directing in August 2025 that the developer hand over the land, free of encroachments, to the BMC. Further judicial directions required the BMC to file a compliance report and detail eviction notices and claims related to tenancy or ownership. The court emphasised that, in the absence of a civil court stay, the BMC was not prevented from proceeding with eviction and demolition.