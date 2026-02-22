AI Summit Protest: Delhi Court Sends 4 Youth Congress Workers to 5-Day Custody

advertisement
Four Indian Youth Congress workers were remanded to five days of police custody by a Delhi court following their protest at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The court stated that the protest, which involved breaching security and raising slogans, had implications for the country’s diplomatic image, especially in the presence of international delegates. The incident led to heightened security concerns and prompted further investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the demonstration.
According to The Indian Express, the court observed that the actions of the accused went beyond legitimate dissent and constituted a threat to public order and state security at an international forum. The judicial order highlighted that the protest endangered the sanctity of the event and India’s diplomatic standing before foreign stakeholders.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the protest involved Youth Congress members removing their shirts and displaying slogans critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The demonstration occurred while world leaders and international organisations were present, coinciding with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, which was endorsed by 88 countries.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati condemned the protest, describing it as “extremely indecent and condemnable.” She emphasised that while dissent is a constitutional right, the manner of protest should not compromise India’s dignity, especially during an event of global significance.
“It (the alleged actions of the accused) imperils not merely the event's sanctity but also the Republic's diplomatic image before foreign stakeholders, rendering it wholly unprotected by constitutional safeguards,” the court order stated.
Coverage revealed that the protest’s repercussions extended beyond Delhi, with clashes erupting between BJP and Congress workers in Indore. The confrontation resulted in injuries to protesters, media personnel, and police, and led to the registration of multiple FIRs. Both parties accused each other of instigating violence, and police are reviewing video evidence to identify those responsible.
In Madhya Pradesh, officials responded to similar clashes in several cities, including Bhopal and Indore, where stone-pelting and confrontations between party workers led to injuries among police and journalists. Authorities deployed additional personnel to maintain order, and both parties filed complaints alleging violence and property damage.
The court noted that the accused hailed from different states and posed a risk of absconding, with preliminary findings suggesting possible conspiracy links. The police sought custody to recover mobile phones and investigate the source of funding, as well as to identify other associates who may have been involved as details emerged.
“Such conduct palpably transcends the ambit of legitimate dissent, metamorphosing into a blatant assault on public order,” the court added in its order.
Political leaders from both the BJP and Congress have continued to exchange accusations regarding the protest and subsequent violence. The police investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining digital evidence and financial trails to determine the full extent of the alleged conspiracy according to recent developments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.