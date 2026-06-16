'Measures of Last Resort': Telegram Blocked Amid NEET Paper Leak Concerns

The Government of India has imposed a temporary ban on the messaging platform Telegram across the country until 22 June 2026. The decision was taken following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA) after allegations of widespread paper leaks and irregularities led to the cancellation and rescheduling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate examination. The NEET re-exam is scheduled for 21 June 2026, and the Telegram ban will remain in effect until the day after the re-examination.