AAP alleges ₹22,000 Crore Rice Scam by Delhi Government

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On 10 August 2026, allegations of a large-scale rice scam involving ₹22,000 crore surfaced in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading accusations regarding irregularities in the procurement and sale of subsidised rice intended for the poor. The controversy centres on claims of diversion and unauthorised sale of rice over a three-year period, with both parties demanding accountability and legal action.
According to The Hindu, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that, based on recommendations from Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s department, the Food Corporation of India supplied 31,000 tonnes of subsidised rice weekly to the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited in Assam for distribution among Delhi’s poor. Instead, it was claimed that the rice was sold to a private company in Haryana at nearly double the price, generating significant weekly commissions.
At a press conference, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that the alleged diversion resulted in ₹70 crore to ₹71 crore in commission each week, amounting to rice worth ₹22,000 crore being sold over three years and generating ₹11,000 crore in commission. Coverage revealed that Bharadwaj demanded Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seek Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s resignation and take responsibility for the alleged scam.
Responding to these allegations, Manjinder Singh Sirsa denied any wrongdoing and threatened legal action against AAP leaders. He gave them 24 hours to withdraw their statements and issue a public apology, warning of legal proceedings if they failed to comply. Further details indicated that Sirsa described the accusations as baseless, false, and malicious, asserting that they were intended to defame him.
The BJP cited a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on 7 August 2026, which pointed to “large-scale financial irregularities” during the AAP government’s tenure. Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh referenced the CAG findings, stating that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had allegedly flouted rules, floated 1,185 manual tenders, and inserted arbitration clauses, leading to significant irregularities and public money losses. Analysis showed that the CAG report also highlighted outstanding tax revenue and the generation of “bogus” e-way bills worth ₹68,680 crore.
“Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha have today again made baseless, false, fabricated and malicious allegations against me, clearly intended to defame and malign me. Such a malicious campaign appears to be their modus operandi. Apologise or we will meet in court,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated.
The Delhi government acknowledged receiving 24 CAG reports in the past 18 months, each reportedly exposing corruption involving thousands of crores during the AAP’s tenure. Reporting indicated that the GST Department was also cited for allowing outstanding GST liabilities to remain pending, allegedly in collusion with certain business owners.
At the end of the day, the allegations and counter-allegations have intensified political tensions in Delhi, with both parties calling for investigations and accountability. As details emerged, the issue remains under scrutiny, with legal and administrative responses expected in the coming days.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.