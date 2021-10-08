10 Arrested in Arbaz Mulla Murder. Sri Ram Sene Man Involved in Killing: Police

Arbaz Aftab Mulla was murdered on 28 September.
(Image: The Quint)
The Belagavi police on Friday, 8 October, arrested 10 persons including a local leader of the Hindu right-wing outfit, Sri Ram Sene, for having killed a 24-year-old Muslim youth, Arbaz Aftab Mulla in cold blood.
The Ram Sene leader, Pundalik Maharaj, was a suspect from the time Mulla's family accused him of having threatened the youth over a period of six months. Also arrested are the parents of the woman with whom Mulla was in an alleged relationship.
Mulla's mother, Nazeema Mohammed Gouse Sheikh, had accused the woman's father of involvement.
The Quint had on 7 October, reported that the police have ruled out suicide in the case.
The parents – Shusheela Eerappa (42) and Eerappa Basavanni Kumbara (54) – had hired contract killers to finish off Mulla, the police said in a press release. Others arrested include Kuthabuddhin Allahbaksh (36), Maruthi Prahlad (30), Manjunath Thukaram (25), Ganapathi Jnaneshwara (27), Prashant Kallappa (28 and Praveen Shankar (28 and Shridhar MahadevaDoni (30).
Mulla was in a relationship with a woman, who was his neighbour. He was a resident of Belagavi even though he used to stay at Khanapur till six months ago.
Members of Sri Ram Sene had threatened him of dire consequences event three days before his death, the family had alleged. Mulla had gone missing on September 28 and his body was found on a railway track near Khanapur, Belagavi.
He was a used cars salesman.
