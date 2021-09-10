Who is Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP Youth Leader Against Mamata in WB Bypolls?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 10 September, picked advocate Priyanka Tibrewal to contend against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypolls on 30 September.

Tibrewal's fielding assumes significance as Banerjee's election to the Assembly is crucial for her to retain her post as the CM. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Banerjee was defeated in Nandigram by her former associate-turned rival Suvendhu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket.