BJP State Chief Dilip Ghosh Won’t Contest WB Assembly Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday, 17 March, said that he won’t be contesting the upcoming state Assemble elections in West Bengal starting from 27 March. Instead, he will be supervising BJP’s campaign in the state.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Ghosh said that his name won’t be in the list of candidates contesting polls. “My name won't be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision.”

This announcement comes as a noteworthy move by the BJP which is said to be the toughest competitor of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming elections in Bengal.