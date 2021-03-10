WB Polls: Mamata Likely to File Nomination From Nandigram Today

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will likely be filing her nomination on Wednesday, 10 March, from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.
Banerjee had announced that she would be fighting the polls from Nandigram on 18 January. This was made official on Friday, 5 March, as Trinamool Congress released its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls, with the CM announcing that she would only contest the election from Nandigram and not from her home seat of Bhowanipore.
Adhikari has said that he will file his nomination from the seat on 12 March.
When asked if this is a tough election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed the question. "This is a smiley election," she said.
"I don't go back on my word," she further added, referring to her announcement that she will contest from the seat at a rally in Nandigram.
Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of former TMC leader Adhikari till he resigned from the Bengal Assembly and went on to join the BJP on 19 December. He had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate.
Taking a swipe at her, Adhikari has called Banerjee an “outsider” on her move to contest the state elections from Nandigram.
The election in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting 27 March and end with the final round of voting on 29 April. Meanwhile, votes will be counted on 2 May.
