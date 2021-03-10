WB Polls: Mamata Likely to File Nomination From Nandigram Today

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will likely be filing her nomination on Wednesday, 10 March, from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

Banerjee had announced that she would be fighting the polls from Nandigram on 18 January. This was made official on Friday, 5 March, as Trinamool Congress released its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls, with the CM announcing that she would only contest the election from Nandigram and not from her home seat of Bhowanipore.