Photos: Bhagwant Mann Holds a Roadshow in Kurukshetra Ahead of 2024 LS Election

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed a gathering after holding the roadshow in Kurukshetra.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Monday, 8 April, to campaign for INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta. Mann was accompanied by the Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit president and senior vice president, along with Congress leader Ashok Arora.
The AAP is contesting on one seat from Haryana, while the Congress will field nine candidates. The state is scheduled to poll on 25 May for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"Today, democracy is in danger. The Constitution, written by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, is in danger. It has to be saved. Let us fight together to save democracy and the constitution," said Punjab CM Mann.
"AAP leaders have been put in jail. The BJP thinks that it can get away with it. But we are not those who will be afraid, bow, or break," he added.
(With PTI Inputs)
