No Dignity in Death: 2 COVID Bodies in B'luru Hospital Cremated 16 Months Later

As the ghastly memories of deadly COVID-19 infections and overflowing mortuaries remain fresh, a horrifying incident has come to light in Bengaluru where two bodies of COVID-19 patients were recovered 16 months after their death.

The incident has raised concerns over the gross mismanagement of COVID-19 victims' bodies at a time when the country was reeling under a deadly pandemic.

Lack of coordination between the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESI) hospital, where the bodies were found 16 months later, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come to light.

The hospital failed to inform the BBMP to cremate the bodies, the civic authority failed to take stock of the total number of COVID-19 bodies, and the cremation could only be done 16 months after the bodies were found in a freezer, leaving the families shattered for the second time.