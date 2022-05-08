'Baseless': Tejashwi Yadav Retort to Prashant Kishor's Bihar Development Remark

Tejashwi Yadav (File Image)
Responding to poll strategist Prashant Kishor's statement blaming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for no development in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called it "baseless" which "doesn't merit an answer."
"Prashant Kishor's statement does not make any sense to even merit an answer. It is a baseless statement. I am not aware of his whereabouts, who is he? He has never been a factor in anything so far," Yadav told reporters, as quoted by news agency ANI.
The RJD leader also hit out at Kumar for voting in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.
"Our stand is clear on CAA-NRC. We have always been opposing this in the Parliament and I don't think it will be implemented anytime soon in Bihar. JDU had supported the Bill in Parliament. The people had hit the roads in protest against the Bill and every party had put forward its stance on the matter," Yadav said, as quoted by ANI.
He added that it was now time to go to the real masters – the people – to better understand the issues and the path to good governance.
“My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year rollercoaster ride,” he had tweeted. “As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues and the path to [people’s good governance]. The start will be from Bihar,” he had said in the tweet.
Kishor later said that he would not be forming any new party anytime soon, NDTV had reported.
He further announced a 3,000 km padayatra (march by foot) from 2 October (on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti) to meet "as many people as possible" as part of his mission to bring "nayi soch, naya prayas (new thinking, new effort)" in the state of Bihar.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV.)
