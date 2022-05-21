Assam Floods: With 4 More Deaths, Toll Rises to 14

Assam is reeling under severe floods caused due to pre-monsoon showers, and four more deaths were reported due to floods on Friday, 20 May, according to bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). With this, the death toll has risen to 14, The Times of India reported.

Seven lakh people in 29 out of 33 districts in the state have been affected by floods and landslides in the state.

The Kopili river at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon district, Disang river at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district, and Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Barak and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above danger level according to the the Central Water Commisison (CWC) bulletin on Saturday, 21 May, ANI reported.