Assam Floods: With 4 More Deaths, Toll Rises to 14

Assam is witnessing floods due to incessant rains.
(Source: Twitter/Assam State Disaster Management Authority)
Assam is reeling under severe floods caused due to pre-monsoon showers, and four more deaths were reported due to floods on Friday, 20 May, according to bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). With this, the death toll has risen to 14, The Times of India reported.
Seven lakh people in 29 out of 33 districts in the state have been affected by floods and landslides in the state.
The Kopili river at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon district, Disang river at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district, and Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Barak and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above danger level according to the the Central Water Commisison (CWC) bulletin on Saturday, 21 May, ANI reported.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, and the Indian Army have been pressed into relief services in the affected areas.
In another video, posted on the official ASDMA handle, an elderly woman can be seen being rescued.
Schools have been shut down and government authorities are airdropping food in areas affected by the floods.
At least 86,772 people have taken shelter in 343 relief camps, while 411 relief distribution centres are operational, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet has decided to start flight services between Guwahati and Silchar for a subsidised rate of Rs 3,000, to mitigate the gap caused due to floods and landslides in Barak valley and Dima Hasao, Times of India reported.
(With inputs from The Times of India, NDTV, and ANI.)
