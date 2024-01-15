Delhi Govt To Launch Skill Training Plan For Construction Workers

The Kejriwal government plans to establish training camps at labour chowks and construction sites in the region to enhance workers' skills and improve their livelihoods.

The government will compensate for wage losses during the training period, recognising the dedication of workers to upskilling.

The financial support aims to encourage more workers to participate without fear of economic setbacks, adhering to Recognised Prior Learning (RPL) guidelines, and ensuring fair compensation for workers engaged in skill enhancement.