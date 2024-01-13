ED Issues 4th Summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate issued its fourth summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise liquor policy case, on Saturday, 13 January, and asked him to appear before the probe agency for questioning on 18 January.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had skipped the ED’s first three summons on 2 November, 21 December, and 3 January as well. He had said that he was being asked to appear with the aim only being to arrest him.

What’s the case? The CBI and ED have alleged that money laundering and corrupt practices took place during the framing of the Delhi excise liquor policy.

Allegedly, liquor companies were made part of framing the policy to generate higher profits for them.