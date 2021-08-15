Amid Unrest, Internet Banned in Meghalaya for 48 hours

Internet services have been banned for 48 hours in the four districts of Meghalaya following unrest over the past few days, in the aftermath of the encounter of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) militant Cherishterfield Thangkhiew, reported EastMojo.

“…reports have been received from Police Headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong, that incidents of vandalism and arson which have a potential to disturb public peace and tranquility, and cause a threat to public safety, have occurred in East Khasi Hills District and adjoining Districts which may likely create severe breakdown of law and order.

Whereas, messaging system like SMS and Whatsapp and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, videos and text and have the potential to cause serious breakdown of Law & Order,” said a notification issued by C.V.D. Diengdoh, Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Home (Police) Department.