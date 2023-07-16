Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Bad Weather

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended temporarily due to bad weather on Sunday, 16 July.

According to officials, the death toll rose to 27 with two more people passing away on Sunday. One of them was found unconscious on the route, while the other was hit by a stone.

Eight CRPF personnel, who were going to Amarnath, were also injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, PTI reported. They were taken to the Baltal base camp hospital.