Ahead of G20 Summit, Both AAP & BJP Claim Credit for Beautification of Delhi

The Safdarjung Tomb is illuminated displaying the logo of G20 Summit 2023, to be held in India, in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed over who gets credit for the city's beautification, ahead of the G20 Summit. AAP criticised the BJP for taking credit of its government's developmental work on Sunday, 27 August.
The Kejriwal-led party claimed that the Public Works Departments' (PWD) of the Delhi government took care of the roads under it, while MCD did the same.
Addressing the issue, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva tweeted, "Delhi's makeover for G-20 is fully funded by the central government, and it is shameful to see Kejriwal and his ministers trying to steal the credit."
Sachdeva also claimed that the Centre had commissioned a wall painting in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and later in the NDMC area.
The AAP retaliated against the BJP for accusing it of engaging in "dirty politics."
"The Central government has only spent money on NDMC and NHAI roads. Such level of politics is not going to help the country. We are about to host the G20 summit where India is leading the charge, but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics," AAP said.
