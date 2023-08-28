Ahead of G20 Summit, Both AAP & BJP Claim Credit for Beautification of Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed over who gets credit for the city's beautification, ahead of the G20 Summit. AAP criticised the BJP for taking credit of its government's developmental work on Sunday, 27 August.

The Kejriwal-led party claimed that the Public Works Departments' (PWD) of the Delhi government took care of the roads under it, while MCD did the same.