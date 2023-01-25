Raghav Chadha to Be Honoured With 'Outstanding Achiever' Award in London

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will be felicitated on Wednesday, 25 January, with the award 'Outstanding Achiever' in the India UK Achievers Honours in London. Chadha has been selected 'Outstanding Achiever' in the government and politics category.

The award is given to individuals who show "excellence in how democracy and justice are experienced and how challenging societal problems are tackled together for the good of people and the planet."

India UK Achievers Honours are being given on the occasion of India's 75 years of independence to celebrate the educational and professional achievements of Indians who have studied in the United Kingdom.

Chadha studied at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE). He later set up a boutique wealth management firm in London. After returning to India, he joined the India Against Corruption movement as a young activist, demanding a law against corruption in the country.