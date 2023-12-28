AAP Accuses BJP Govt of Excluding Delhi, Punjab Tableau From Republic Day Parade

Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday 28 December that the Central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, refused to grant Delhi and Punjab permission to showcase their tableaus at the Republic Day parade on 26 January 2024.
(Photo: Screengrab/X: @AamAadmiParty)
While addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that "BJP-ruled states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are consistently given the opportunity for the Republic Day parade, but like last time, this time too, both Delhi and Punjab were sidelined."
"Delhi is the capital of the country, and our health and education models are a matter of pride for us. If the Delhi government had the chance, they would have showcased the education and health models in the Republic Day parade," Kakkar added.
Kakkar also claimed that "NITI Aayog has stated that Delhi's government schools are among the top 10 in the country because significant changes have been observed in the education system here."
"Many people come to Delhi from other states, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, and these people, upon returning to their state, praise Delhi's health model. The BJP finds these facts hard to digest; hence, they consistently attack Delhi's health model," Kakkar said.
