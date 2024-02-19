AAP To Protest Against 'Obstruction' Of Water Bill Settlement Scheme in Delhi

On Sunday, 18 February, rhe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a meeting at the Civic Centre that was attended by ministers, MLAs, councillors, and party office bearers.
(Photo: Screengrab)
The Delhi government said on Sunday, 18 February, that it plans to protest against inflated water bills and officials allegedly obstructing its proposed one-time settlement scheme that looks to address the issue.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a meeting at the Civic Centre that was attended by ministers, MLAs, councillors, and party office-bearers.
The CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government had introduced the 'One Time Settlement' scheme to alleviate Delhiites' rising water bills, the party claimed.
While addressing the meeting on Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said that the Delhi government had announced a 'one-time settlement scheme' for water bills, adding that the BJP-led central government was allegedly obstructing the scheme through officers.
"We will reach out to people of Delhi. We will protest throughout Delhi on this matter. Under no circumstances will we allow injustice to be done to Delhiites. We will continue to work for the people of Delhi," said Pathak.
Atishi, a senior AAP leader and Delhi minister, also emphasised the issue of rising water bills in the city. Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the policy, passed by the Delhi Jal Board, was not presented to the Cabinet due to certain officers' issues.
(With PTI Inputs)
